Nutritionist names most unhealthy soup

Nutritionist Irina Toropygina named hodgepodge the most unhealthy soup.

“Firstly, the hodgepodge has a large number of processed meat products. It contains sausages, smoked meat, canned vegetables, hot seasonings,” E1 quotes the doctor as saying.

Such a soup has a large amount of saturated fat, because of which the hodgepodge is not recommended to anyone, but it is especially harmful to people with cardiovascular pathology and cholesterol metabolism issues.