Nutritionist names most unhealthy soup
Nutritionist Irina Toropygina named hodgepodge the most unhealthy soup.
“Firstly, the hodgepodge has a large number of processed meat products. It contains sausages, smoked meat, canned vegetables, hot seasonings,” E1 quotes the doctor as saying.
Such a soup has a large amount of saturated fat, because of which the hodgepodge is not recommended to anyone, but it is especially harmful to people with cardiovascular pathology and cholesterol metabolism issues.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe