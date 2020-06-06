There are no places for coronavirus patients in Armenia, Pashinyan says

Two hundred patients with coronavirus are waiting in line for hospitalization since there are no empty places in the medical centers of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing after a meeting of the commandant’s office.

According to him, one fatal outcome was recorded due to the fact that the doctors were not able to provide timely assistance to the patient, whose relatives later reported his illness.

"In addition, two people died due to the fact that there were no free places in the intensive care unit, people were treated in the usual ward," Sputnik Armenia quotes the head of the government.