Azerbaijan to continue producing 554,000 barrels of oil per day in July
Oil production in Azerbaijan in July will remain at the level of 554,000 barrels per day, thus the country will continue to fulfill its previously assumed obligations under the OPEC + deal, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of the country informed following the meeting of OPEC + ministers.
"In accordance with the new Charter on Cooperation, Azerbaijan, in July, fulfilling the commitments made in May-June to reduce daily production by 164,000 barrels, will maintain oil production at the level of 554,000 barrels per day "," TASS cites the press-service message.
Vestnik Kavkaza
