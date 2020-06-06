Vilfand promises dangerous weather phenomena this summer

Summer weather will turn out to be broken throughout Russia, the supervisor of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand said.

“This summer in Russia, especially in the Urals, the air masses will move not from west to east, but from south to north and from north to south. Because of this, the weather will change frequently, it will be both hot and dry days and cold and rainy," URA.RU quotes him as saying.