Air Baltic names Georgia among best destinations for summer vacation

Air Company Air Baltic devoted an article to the best summer destinations highly recommended to visit this year, with Georgia also included in the list.

The article is published on the Facebook page of the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgia Today reported.

“The daily life of Tbilisi bubbles like a fast mountain river – it’s easy to fall in love with the country and feel like returning week after week just for that cheesy khachapuri. As of July, this option will be back on the table! Just take a look at the Georgian government’s website that lists all essential info for tourists regarding travel restrictions.

"Begin your holiday in the heady Kakheti region, famous for the Alazani Valley vines. In Sighnaghi, sample Rkatsiteli and Saperavi wines, but be careful with chacha, it burns like fire! Take a trip to Annuri if you love old castles and history. This 17th-century fortress is truly impressive.

"On your way back to Tbilisi, stop by Georgia’s first capital Mcheta and visit the Svetitskhoveli Cathedral – lift your head to admire the decadent frescos, but beware of neck pain.

"Forget counting calories – food in Georgia is meant to be enjoyed without feeling guilty; you’re on vacation after all!” reads the publication.