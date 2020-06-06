Conor McGregor announces retirement from fighting

Conor McGregor, a former Irish Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion, has announced that he is retiring from fighting, TASS reports.

"Hey guys. I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!" the 31-year-old McGregor wrote on his Twitter account, posting a picture with his mother at one of the World title wins.

This is not the first time McGregor has announced his retirement. For the first time he declared these plans in 2016 when he was preparing for a rematch with US mixed martial artist Nate Diaz. However, after talks with UFC President Dana White McGregor came to the octagon and won the champion’s belt.

Last time, McGregor also announced plans to wrap up his sports career in March 2019 after defeating US mixed martial artist Donald Cerrone in the first round.

McGregor is one of the most popular UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighters boasting a record of 22 wins and four defeats. He won his first champion’s title of the UFC in 2015 and became later the first MMA fighter to simultaneously hold the champion’s belts in the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions.