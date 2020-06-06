Armenia records 10 COVID-19 new deaths in a day

Ten COVID-19 new deaths have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing tha total number to 200, News.am reported citing health ministry.

Regarding the latest cases, the patients were 75 (female), 68 (male), 66 (female), 63 (female), 63 (female), 68 (male), 52 (male), 49 (male), 81 (male) and 82 (male) years old. All had pre-existing chronic diseases.



Three cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total number of such cases is 72.