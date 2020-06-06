Turkey-Turkmenistan trade turnover grows

Trade turnover between Turkey and Turkmenistan increased by $2.5 million in April 2020 compared to the same period last year, having stood at over $76.5 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

"In April 2020, Turkey’s exports to Turkmenistan amounted to $69.6 million, and imports from Turkmenistan - $6.8 million," the ministry said.

In the first 4 months of 2020, trade turnover between Turkey and Turkmenistan exceeded $28.2 million compared to the same period last year, having made up $295.7 million.

"From January through April 2020, Turkey’s exports to Turkmenistan amounted to $229.6 million, and imports from Turkmenistan - $66.1 million," the ministry said.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in April 2020 amounted to over $22.5 billion.

In the reporting month, Turkey's exports dropped by 41.4 percent compared to April 2019, having stood at $8.9 billion.

Meanwhile, imports of Turkey in April 2020 went down by 25 percent compared to April of last year and amounted to $13.5 billion.

According to the ministry, in the first 4 months of this year, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $120.8 billion.

"From January through April 2020, Turkish exports decreased by 13.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019, reaching $51.6 billion," the ministry said.

It was also noted that Turkish imports grew by 1 percent compared to the same period in 2019, having amounted to $69.2 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 made up $374.2 billion.