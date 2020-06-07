Russia’s air transport agency seeks to resume flights with 15 countries in mid-July

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) suggests resuming flights from Russia to overseas since July 15, a source in one of airlines said, TASS reports.

"Yesterday, Rosaviatsiya held a meeting and decided to suggest resuming international flights from a number of Russian cities since July 15 to 15 countries," said a source familiar with a meeting on resuming flights with foreign countries.

According to the source, there are plans to open flights to "nearly all countries" for business aviation.

The Federal Air Transport Agency is planning to send its proposals to the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. The list of countries will be drawn up jointly by the Federal Air Transport Agency and the consumer rights watchdog.