Global coronavirus-related death cases pass 400,000

The number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded around the world has now reached 400,013, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, InterPressNews reports.

The US university - which started compiling its data soon after the outbreak began in China late last year - says there have been more than 6.9 million confirmed cases.

The United States ranks first in the number of deaths around the world, with more than 109,000 people killed by the virus, and it is followed by the United Kingdom, Brazil and Italy.