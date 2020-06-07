Coronavirus: Georgia reports 1 new case, 11 recoveries

1 new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Georgia during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 809, InterPressNews reports citing stopcov.ge.

As for the recoveries, 11 more people have recovered from the virus, which brings the total number to 674.

2955 people are under a 14-day mandatory quarantine while 276 are under observation in hospitals. 13 people have died of the virus in the country.

3 citizens of Georgia have been transported to the country from abroad for a cure.