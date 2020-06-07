Armenian health ministry issues a statement

The Armenian health ministry has issued a statement.

"Medical centers wishing to join the COVID-19 disease treatment process can send applications to the medical care policy department of the health ministry by e-mail knar_ghonyan@moh.am," the statement said, News.am reports.

“Contacting organizations must take into account the conditions in their buildings in terms of compliance with sanitary and anti-epidemic standards so that there is the possibility of concurrently implementing or stopping the implementation of other medical services."