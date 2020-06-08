Turkey reports 914 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 914 on Sunday, as the total cases climbed to 170,132, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.



Meanwhile, 23 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,692, the minister tweeted.



Turkey conducted 35,335 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 2,338,593, he said.



A total of 2,647 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 137,969 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca said, noting that 613 patients are being treated at the intensive care units and 274 are intubated.



Turkish people enjoyed the first curfew-free weekend as the lockdown had been imposed for weekends and national holidays since mid-April.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday announced that he canceled an initially planned weekend lockdown because it would "lead to different social and economic consequences."