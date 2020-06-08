Williams driver wins the Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix (VIDEO)

Williams driver George Russell completed a hat-trick of esports wins on Sunday to knock Ferrari's Charles Leclerc off the top of Formula One's virtual grand prix standings with one race remaining, according to F1 website.

It was the 22-year-old's third race win in a row. Russell won the virtual Monaco Grand Prix by a large margin on May 24, and he won the Spanish Grand Prix on May 10, edging out Leclerc, who collected a three second penalty for exceeding track limits on the penultimate lap, CBC reported.

The virtual race was held on the day the postponed Azerbaijan Grand Prix was scheduled to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic ripped up the calendar.

Red Bull’s Alexander Albon finished second in Sunday’s race with Mexican Esteban Gutierrez third for Mercedes and McLaren’s Lando Norris fourth.



The final round of the series will be on June 14 on the virtual Canadian Grand Prix layout.