Brent crude jumps over $43 per barrel

Oil climbed on Monday after major producers agreed to extend a deal on record output cuts to the end of July and as China’s crude imports hit an all-time high in May.



Brent crude was up 51 cents, or 1.2%, at $42.81 per barrel, by 0628 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 32 cents, or 0.8%, to $39.87 a barrel.



Both hit their highest since March 6 earlier in the session, at $43.41 and $40.44, respectively, Financial Post reported.

Brent has nearly doubled since OPEC, Russia and allies – collectively known as OPEC+ – agreed in April to cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) during May-June to prop up prices that collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis.



On Saturday, OPEC+ agreed to extend the deal to withdraw almost 10% of global supplies from the market by a third month to end-July. Following the extension, top exporter Saudi Arabia hiked its monthly crude prices for July.