Russia plans to resume international flights

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Rosaviatsia and Rospotrebnadzor to explore options for resuming international flights.

Russia grounded nearly all international flights in late March amid the coronavirus outbreak, allowing only special flights evacuating Russians from abroad and other flights authorized by the government.

The PM also said that Russia is ready to gradually open tourist season. "We are ready for the gradual opening of the resort season. Health resort centers that have a medical license have already resumed operations in many regions since June 1," he said.



"The tourism industry is not only one of the most affected (from the coronavirus pandemic), but also one of the most promising, its potential is extremely high and is acquiring strategic importance in the current conditions," he said, adding that it was necessary to develop the sector.



"We have no problem with demand for domestic tourism, many citizens want to travel around their country. The problem is the lack of quality tourism infrastructure and services at competitive prices," he added.



Mishustin ordered the Federal Tourism Agency and regional governors to quickly solve all remaining issues connected with the resort season.



Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said that regional governors together with the Federal Service for Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare Oversight and the Federal Tourism Agency should prepare plans for opening of the tourist season by June 15.



Chernyshenko also said that families with children may receive additional preferential tariffs as one of the measures to support the domestic tourism.



He also said that the tourism agency, tour operations, rail and aviation companies will open over 10 more domestic tourism routes during the summer.



Over 40 Russian regions are already ready now to open hotels, Chernyshenko also said.