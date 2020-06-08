Shooter who opened fire in Moscow apprehended

Russian National Guard officers and police have apprehended the man who opened fire from a residential building window in Moscow, the suspect put up resistance when apprehended and was injured, the press service for Moscow’s main department of the interior ministry said.



"When apprehended, he resisted and was wounded. Currently, the building residents are not in danger. Earlier, two people were injured in the gunfire he initiated," TASS cited the statement as saying.



Around 22:00 Moscow time, an unidentified person opened fire using an unknown weapon. As a result, two people were wounded, according to preliminary reports. Witnesses say the gunfire was going on for about 20 minutes. Interior Ministry and Russian National Guard officers are working at the site.



The Russian Investigative Committee launched criminal proceedings on charges of attempted murder and hooliganism.