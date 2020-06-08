Russia's COVID-19 rises by 8,985

Russia recorded 8,985 new coronavirus cases in the past day, taking the total case tally to 476,658, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate dropped to 1.9% from 2% a day earlier.



Some 3,293 new patients (36.6%) have no symptoms of the disease. Now there are 239,999 active cases in Russia.



Moscow has confirmed 2,001 new COVID-19 cases, the Moscow Region - 751, St. Petersburg - 326, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 305 and the Sverdlovsk Region - 249.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll grew by 112 in the past 24 hours climbing to 5,971.

Another 3,957 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus recoveries have reached 230,688.

Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate rose by 0.02 to 1.01 in the past 24 hours, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Moscow’s coronavirus reproduction rate stands at 0.93.

Russia’s regions with a large number of coronavirus patients and the coronavirus reproduction rate below 1 also include St. Petersburg (0.93), the Nizhny Novgorod region (0.95), the Sverdlovsk region (0.8) and the Kaluga region (0.95). The rate stands at about 1 in the Moscow, Dagestan, Tula and Rostov regions.