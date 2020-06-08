Russian PM Mishustin calls to stay ready for coronavirus emergencies

Coronavirus-related risks remain in Russia, and it is necessary to be ready for any developments, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a meeting of the Coronavirus Prevention Coordination Council board meeting Monday, TASS reports.

"There are still risks for the people. We should maintain full readiness to be able to react to any emergency," the prime minister said.

According to the prime minister, the average daily case growth rate across Russia stays below 2% for six days in a row, although "the situation varies between regions — in some, the incidence increased slightly."

"Moscow, which faced this problem the first and where the most cases were registered, reports growth below the average — it is only 1% there," he added.

The prime minister noted a positive dynamics on a number of other indicators as well, including testing coverage. According to Mishustin, a total of 12.5 million tests have been performed already.

"Importantly, 40 different test systems have already been registered in Russia, and over half of them are domestically-produced," Mishustin said.

The premier also noted that the situation with hospitalization of COVID-19 patients has also stabilized. "We maintain the bed reserve, and we commence preparation for return to normal work mode of clinics," he said, adding that Russian authorities continue to monitor the situation in every named field separately.