Mosques reopen in coronavirus free regions of Uzbekistan after 80 days of quarantine

Mosques reopened since today in coronavirus-free regions of Uzbekistan, AKIPress reports.

Believers prayed in the morning keeping a safe distance, the Central Administration of Muslims of Uzbekistan said.

It was reported earlier that mosques were disinfected. 1.5-2 meters distance was marked inside, availability of pyrometers, sanitary and disinfecting instruments, sanitary mats was arranged in the mosques, their workers received necessary training.

Praying people should follow sanitary regulations such as wearing masks and keeping social distance. Collective prayers on Fridays are still not allowed.

Since May 8, the regions in Uzbekistan are divided into red (with active COVID-19 cases), yellow and green (coronavirus-free) zones depending upon COVID-19 spread.