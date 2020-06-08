U.S. and Russia to Meet June 22 on Curbing Nuclear Stockpiles

The U.S. and Russia will send senior officials to Vienna on June 22 for a new round of arms-control talks, a State Department official said, as the Trump administration tries to enlist Moscow’s help bringing China into broader negotiations to limit all three countries’ nuclear weapons stockpiles, Bloomberg reports.

The official didn’t rule out that the U.S. may be willing to extend the Obama-era New Start nuclear-weapons treaty, which is set to expire in February, provided Russia commits to three-way arms control with China and helps to bring a resistant Beijing to the table.

The administration has invited China to the talks in Vienna, though its attendance isn’t a precondition, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity about diplomatic exchanges.

Even a willingness to consider a New Start extension marks a concession by the Trump administration, which had previously rebuffed Russian calls to open such talks. The 10-year-old treaty, the last one capping the nuclear forces of the former Cold War foes, has an option to renew for a further five years with the agreement of both parties.

Some arms control experts have said they feared the administration was going to let the treaty expire unless it extracted a concrete commitment from China to participate in broader talks. But officials in Beijing have so far balked at trilateral talks, arguing that they are far behind Moscow and Washington, which together hold more than 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons.

At this month’s meeting, the U.S. will be represented by Marshall Billingslea, the special presidential envoy for arms control, while Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will represent President Vladimir Putin’s government, the official said. It’s too early to discuss how long any New Start extension might last, according to the official.