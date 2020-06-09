Baku Metro receives new batch of subway cars

Four new trains consisting of 20 cars each, manufactured on the order of Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro CJSC, have arrived in Baku, according to the company.



"The trains consist of 20 wagons of fourth-generation models 81-765, B81-/766.B. They were manufactured by the Metrovagonmash JSC of Transmashholding JSC," the company noted.



The long-term development plan of the Baku Metro is aimed at the renewal of the rolling stock due to modern and more comfortable railroad cars, the company said.



Currently, 55 new trains operate in Baku.



"These wagons also have wide doors that open through the sensor system. For standing passengers multifunctional zones have been created, there are also places for bulk cargo, for children and wheelchairs," said the company.



Baku Metro also said the cars include new air conditioning system, which was made taking into account technical conditions of the company and according to local climatic conditions.



After appropriate adjustment work, new trains will be put into operation.