Mike Tyson honors George Floyd's memory (PHOTO)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is the latest athlete to post a picture of himself on Instagram taking a knee, following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody after a now-former officer was seen kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes.



Nationwide protests have been ongoing over the last couple of weeks, and Tyson decided to take a knee in support of everything going on, Fox News reported.

Mass protests and broke out in Minnesota and other U.S. states after a video of Floyd’s May 25 detention was posted online. Floyd, suspected of paying with counterfeit money at a local shop, was handcuffed by a white police officer, who put him to the ground and pressed his knee firmly against his neck. Floyd pleaded that he cannot breathe, but the police ignored him. Floyd died at the local hospital, shortly after the incident. The four arresting police officers were fired on May 26. One of them - Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee on Floyd - was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.