F-35 stealth fighter’s landing gear collapsed after landing in U.S.

An Air Force F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter’s landing gear collapsed Monday as the aircraft landed at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, the base said in a statement, according to Air Forces Times.



The F-35 assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing experienced problems after landing on the runway following a routine training flight. The pilot was able to get out of the aircraft and is currently being evaluated.



Hill Air Force Base has closed its runway and suspended flights. Aircraft that were in the air at the time of the incident were rerouted to other airports.



The landing gear incident is currently under investigation.