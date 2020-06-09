Over 4,600 COVID-19 cases documented in Tajikistan

Tajikistan has confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases by the evening of June 8.



The total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 4,609, at the same time 2,763 coronavirus patients recovered so far, 48 patients died, AKIpress reported.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 406,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,466,500 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.