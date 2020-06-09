Georgia reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported six new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 818.



As of today 119 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, as 686 of the 818 patients have recovered, while 13 others have died.

Among the new patients are the medical personnel. The source of infection has been identified in all new cases.



Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases Marina Ezugbaia said that the new patients are from Marneuli and Bolnisi municipalities and from the quarantine zone, Agenda.ge reported.



Intercity transport, currency exchange booths and all types of restaurants which have received permission from the Georgian Health Ministry resumed work yesterday.