Pashinyanto attend Victory Day parade in Moscow

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on June 24, Pashinyan's Spokesperson Mane Gevorkyan said.

"Prime Minister Pashinyan will be present at a parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow on June 24," TASS cited her as saying.



Pashinyan said in a telephone conversation with Putin on June 1 that he was willing to attend the Victory Day parade provided he recovered from the coronavirus.



On Monday, the Armenian prime minister announced that he was returning to work after recovering from the virus.



Armenia’s Defense Ministry said earlier that 75 Armenian troops would march in the parade at the Russian Defense Ministry’s invitation.