Moscow reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April 16

Moscow identified 1,572 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, this is the lowest number since April 16, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center said.



The daily increase rate dropped to 0.8% in Russia’s capital. Yesterday, 2,001 new infections were identified in Moscow.



Overall, Moscow has 198,590 cases of the virus.



In the past 24 hours, 5,390 coronavirus patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from medical facilities, outnumbering new infections by 3.4 times. Overall, 109,737 people recovered in Moscow, 55% of all identified infections.



Moreover, 59 people died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,029, TASS reported.

Russia recorded 8,595 new coronavirus cases in the past day, taking the total case tally to 485,253, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 171 in the past day to 6,142. According to the crisis center, the overall death toll is 1.2% of all COVID-19 cases in Russia.