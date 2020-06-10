Russian military participate in trials of COVID-19-related medicine

Volunteers selected among Russian servicemen are taking part in trials of a new medicine to prevent and treat health conditions, acquired as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.



"Servicemen who had volunteered are taking part in clinical trials of a medicine, developed specifically to prevent and treat health conditions, acquired as a result of exposure to negative biological factors and in conditions of the unfavorable epidemiological situation against the backdrop of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus infection," TASS cited the ministry as saying.

To date, 485,253 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 242,397 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,142 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.