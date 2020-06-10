Face masks to remain obligatory in all Russian regions - official

Wearing face masks outside at all times will remain obligatory in all Russian regions, regardless of the gradual removal of coronavirus-related restrictions, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.



"In all administrative regions of the Russian Federation, regardless of the process to lift the restrictions, wearing face masks remains an obligatory requirement," TASS cited her as saying.



She reiterated that "so far, there is no targeted means of protection [against the disease], such as a vaccine," and called upon citizens to follow the authorities’ recommendations.