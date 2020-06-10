Trump to allocate almost $3 bln to help homeless due to COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump said he decided to allocate $2.96 billion to support homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless due to COVID-19.

"I am allocating $2.96 billion in Emergency Solutions Grants to support homeless Americans and those at risk of becoming homeless because of job or wage loss, or illness due to COVID-19. We are taking care of our Nation's most vulnerable citizens," he wrote on Twitter.

More than 1,990,000 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 112,100 have died, according to a New York Times.