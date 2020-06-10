Domestic flights in Azerbaijan to be resumed on June 15



The domestic flights will be resumed in Azerbaijan from June 15, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said during a briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.



"First of all, the flights to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be resumed," Trend cited the spokesman as saying.



Earlier, Mammadov said that the ban on entry to and exit from Azerbaijan has been extended until July 1.

"This decision was made due to the increase in the number of the coronavirus infected people. As it was before, cargo transportation and charter flights are the exception, he said.