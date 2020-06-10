Turkey unveils new coronavirus restriction easing plans

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed new plans to ease restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including the July 1 reopening of theaters, cinemas and other entertainment centers.



In a televised addressed following his first face-to-face meeting with Cabinet members, Erdogan also announced that marriage registration halls will reopen for large gatherings on June 15 while wedding party halls will resume operations on July 1.



The head of state noted that the government is also relaxing restrictions that were in place on the movement of the senior citizens and minors. People aged 65 and above will now be able to go out everyday between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. — instead of just once a week — while minors will be allowed out anytime as long as they are accompanied by a parent, The Associated Press reported.



Health minister Fahrettin Koca reported 993 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. Turkey now has a total of 172,114 confirmed cases and 4,729 deaths.