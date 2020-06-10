Dana White claims McGregor turns down short-notice fight at UFC 249

UFC president Dana White said that Irish fighter Conor McGregor ducked a chance to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 last month.



"He wants to fight Gaethje. Gaethje just won to get the fight with Khabib," White explained when appearing on ESPN’s First Take. "He just beat Tony Ferguson. Conor had the opportunity to slide into that spot if Khabib or Tony fell out."

"He came back and said ‘I’m not a replacement fighter, I’m not going to do it.’ He would be in that position now if he took the fight. He didn’t, Gaethje did so Gaethje gets it," MMA Fighting cited the UFC chief as saying.

McGregor announced his latest retirement from the sport on Sunday night, following vows he would retire in 2016 and 2019.