Belarus insists on Russian gas price revision

Belarus insists on the need to revise the price of Russian gas for 2020, a spokesperson for the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday after negotiations between the energy ministers of the two states.



"The issue of Russian gas supplies in 2020 was mentioned," the official said.



"A trend of a falling price for Russian gas sold to Europe persisted over the past period of 2020, both on the spot (market) and under long-term contracts. In this respect, the Belarusian side notified Russia again about the need to revise the gas price for Belarus to set it a correct and fair level," the Prime news agency cited the official as saying.



The representative also said that Russia and Belarus disagreed over the methodology of gas caloric value calculation, which prevented them from agreeing on the price of gas shipped thus far in 2020.