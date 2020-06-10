Russia reports record low number of new coronavirus cases in past 2 weeks

Russia confirmed 8,404 new coronavirus cases in the past day, a record low number in the past two weeks, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.



According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in COVID-19 cases dropped to 1.7% and a day earlier it stood at 1.8%. Russia’s coronavirus case tally has reached 493,657.



Some 2,924 new COVID-19 patients (34.8%) have not shown any symptoms of the disease. Currently, some 234,516 people are ill.

In the past 24 hours, 1,195 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, which is the lowest daily increase in two months.



The daily case growth rate receded to 0.6%. One day earlier, Moscow reported 1,572 new cases, TASS reported.



A total of 199,785 people contracted the disease in Moscow since the beginning of the pandemic; 83,167 are currently sick.



In the past 24 hours, 3,796 people were released from hospitals, bringing the total recovery count to 113,533; 56 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death count to 3,085.



New 735 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 304 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 284 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 242 in the Voronezh Region and 197 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District.