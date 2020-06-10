Russian foreign minister to visit Minsk on 19 June

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Minsk on 19 June, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said during a video conference dedicated to the prospects for the development of relations between Belarus and Russia, BelTA reported.

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Minsk on a visit on 19 June,” Andrey Rudenko said. During the visit the parties are planning to sign an agreement on mutual recognition of visas, which will be the most important step towards the formation of the common migration space, he added.

Andrey Rudenko also expressed confidence that the Belarusian-Russian relations will remain exclusive and strategic.

For his part, Belarus' First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Yeudachenka, who took part in the video conference, noted that the Belarusian side is looking forward to Sergey Lavrov's visit to Minsk to compare notes.