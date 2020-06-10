Turkey says radical groups trying to disrupt Idlib ceasefire

Radical groups in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region are trying to disrupt a three-month-old ceasefire reached by Turkey and Russia but the agreement still stands, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

“There are some radical groups, some unknown groups with their own agenda there that have attempted to disrupt the ceasefire and are violating it, but we are discussing it with our Russian counterparts and the March 5 agreement still stands,” Akar told broadcaster A Haber.