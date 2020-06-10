Mnuchin says US economy poised for 'strong' reopening from coronavirus lockdown

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday the U.S. economy is poised for a "strong" reopening from the coronavirus lockdown, Fox News reports.

"America's economy has begun to rebound, and our recovery is underway," Mnuchin said in remarks prepared for his testimony before the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

Several signs point to a solid, phased reopening of the country, Mnuchin said. That includes a Chamber of Commerce study published last week that found 79 percent of small businesses are either fully or partially opened. Still, the report found that 82 percent of small businesses remain concerned about the impact of the crisis.