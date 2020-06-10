Armenia reports 2nd case of Kawasaki disease

Armenia has reported the second case of the Kawasaki disease. The news was confirmed by Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan, News.am reports.

Nikoghosyan stated that the infected child is nine years old, adding that the child was in critical condition in the beginning, but the condition became stable with the help of drugs.

Touching upon the health condition of the four-year-old child infected with the Kawasaki disease, Nikoghosyan said the child has already been discharged from the hospital, but is under doctors’ supervision.