Over 4,600 Russian servicemen recover from COVID-19

More than 4,600 Russian servicemen have already recovered from the novel coronavirus infection, the Russian defense ministry said in a bulletin.



"In the past 24 hours, as many as 98 servicemen of the Russian armed forces recovered from the disease after undergoing treatment. The overall number of recoveries in the Russian armed forces has increased to 4,630," the ministry said.



Besides, a total of 487 civilians employed with the Russian armed forces have already recovered from the illness.



As of June 10, a total of 1,506 servicemen, 376 students of Russian military institutes and universities are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection, RIA Novosti reported.