UN rights experts condemn use of force against protesters in U.S.

A group of UN human rights experts condemned the violent crackdown on widespread peaceful protests in the United States.



In a joint statement, they said that police abuse and excessive use of force during peaceful assemblies is inexcusable at any time but it is especially distressing when demonstrators are precisely calling for accountability on police brutality and systemic racism in policing.



"Firing tear gas and beating peaceful protesters does not silence them. It only reaffirms the urgency of the struggle for police reform and racial justice in the United States," the joint statement reads.



The experts who signed the joint statement include Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, David Kaye, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and Agnes Callamard, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.