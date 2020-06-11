Most Russians support coronavirus restrictions - poll

Most Russians largely support restrictions imposed in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, a poll carried out by RGS Bank indicates.



"Most of those surveyed (77%) largely agree with the previously imposed restrictions. 20% said that the authorities should have enforced more restrictions, while 24% disagree. A total of 13% of respondents don’t think that there was a need to introduce self-isolation rules," the bank said in a research note.



Twenty percent of Russians expected the quarantine measures to be removed in May, while 13% thought they would have to spend the whole summer in self-isolation. Nine percent of the poll’s participants said that new coronavirus waves would come in the future, prompting a return of restrictions. Only six percent said there was no pandemic at all.



The poll involving 1,000 respondents over 18 years of age was conducted in Russian cities with a population of over 100,000 in May, TASS reported.