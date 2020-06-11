Turkey among sestinations signed up to WTTC safety stamp

Turkey, Portugal, Mauritius and other popular holiday destinations have signed up to the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene stamp, launched by the World Travel & Tourism Council.



WTTC designed the special Safe Travels stamp to help travellers identify destinations and businesses around the world that have adopted specific health and hygiene protocols in light of the coronavirus pandemic.



The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) also embraced the WTTC Safe Travels stamp, which relates to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and social distancing.



Turkey, Bulgaria, Jamaica, Mauritius, Ontario (Canada), Portugal, Saudi Arabia and the Mexican destinations of Baja California Sur and Yucatan, have now adopted WTTC’s new protocols.



City destinations which have also been given the stamp of approval include Barcelona, Cancun, Madrid and Seville.