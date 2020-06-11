Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries exceed 115,000

Another 2,236 coronavirus recoveries have been recorded in Moscow, bringing the total to 115,769, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said.



"The number of recoveries keeps growing. As many as 2,236 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached 115,769," TASS cited her as saying.



Recovered coronavirus patients aged between 18 and 55 are invited to donate blood plasma, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C. The city’s residents who have recovered from the coronavirus can also become social volunteers to help those who are being treated at home.