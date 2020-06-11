Main » News

Baku City Circuit: F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix not cancelled

Baku City Circuit (BCC) has commented on the information circulated by the foreign media about cancelling the 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix event due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"As of now, no official information about cancelling this event in 2020 has been announced. It’s still in the Formula-1 calendar, listed as postponed," Baku City Circuit said.

The respective discussions between Baku City Circuit and the management of Formula 1 are underway.

The 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was planned to be held on June 5-7, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

