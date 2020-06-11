Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 0.5 million

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,779 in the past day, reaching 502,436, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.



According to the crisis center, the daily growth in COVID-19 cases was 1.8% and a day earlier it stood at 1.7%.



Some 1,436 new cases were recorded in Moscow, taking the total case tally in the capital to 201,221. Currently, some 82,314 people are ill in Moscow.



In the past day, 724 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 312 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 303 in St. Petersburg and 303 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.



A total of 234,754 people have COVID-19 in Russia now, TASS reported.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 174 in the past day to 6,532.

Although the authorities have decided to rescind self-isolation rules, travel permits and walking schedules starting on June 9, Moscow is still on high alert. Therefore, the residents are ordered to abide by anti-epidemic rules and to wear masks and gloves, in particular on public transport, including in taxis, rental cars, but first and foremost, on the subway.



All Moscow residents, including those over the age of 65 and people with chronic illnesses, will be able to freely travel around the city and visit public places.



Hairdressing salons, veterinary clinics and personnel recruitment agencies are to reopen. The same applies to the offices of non-governmental organizations and cemeteries. Restrictions will be lifted from car sharing services. Film and sound recording studios and research centers will resume normal operation. Theaters, concert halls and circuses will be able to conduct rehearsals.



In a week’s time, starting from June 16, dentist clinics, companies in the real estate segment, leasing, law, accounting, consulting, advertising and market research will get back to normal activity. It will be possible to hold sports competitions on the condition that the seat occupancy rate will be no greater than 10%.



Summer cafes, libraries, museums, exhibition halls and zoos will be able to reopen provided they observe restrictions on the number of visitors at a time.



During the third phase, starting on June 23, gyms, fitness clubs and swimming pools will be allowed to open alongside restaurants, cafes, canteens, bars, and other public catering outlets, spa salons, sunrooms, steam baths and saunas.