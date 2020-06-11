Georgia to help Armenia in fight against coronavirus

Georgia has plans to supply Armenia with additional medical personnel in the fight against the coronavirus, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said.



"There is a quite tense situation in our neighbouring country in terms of the coronavirus. I have daily contact with the Armenian PM, as well as our health, economic and foreign ministers. We have already identified what kind of support Armenia needs most at the moment. The Georgian Health Ministry has already been instructed regarding the medical personnel," Agenda.ge cited Gakharia as saying.

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 566 in the past twenty-four hours, according to the republic’s Health Ministry. As many as 5,466 patients have recovered from the illness to date while the total number of infected individuals stands at 14,669.

Eighteen coronavirus patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing total fatalities in the republic to 245.

In previous days the Georgian Foreign Ministry and health officials stated that Georgia was ready to help Armenia ‘at any time.’ Armenia then requested the help of additional medical professionals to staff its health institutions.