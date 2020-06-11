Egypt's top tourist attractions including Giza pyramids to reopen to tourists with controls

Hotels have ramped up hygiene, archaeological sites have been sanitised and beaches cleaned up -- Egypt is gearing up to welcome back tourists kept away by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are laying the groundwork for tourists from around the world to find this destination ... in exemplary sanitary conditions," Egypt's antiquities and tourism minister, Khaled al-Anani, told AFP, Ahram Online reports.

Egypt has since March halted air traffic and shuttered archaeological sites, museums and hotels to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The North African country, like elsewhere, has in recent weeks started loosening confinement measures as it looks to slowly open up to tourists in the summer season.

"We are waiting for our curve (of contaminations) to stabilise," the minister said.

Conditions for international tourism will be announced in the "coming days", he said, adding that the government was "not rushing" it.

"All we want is to make sure that tourists face no problems when we open up."