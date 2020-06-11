Syrian president sacks prime minister

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday sacked his government's prime minister Emad Khamis, Xinhua reported citing the state news agency SANA.

Assad named Hussain Arnous as the new prime minister in addition to his previous duties as minister of water resources.

The current government will continue its duties until the new parliamentary elections next month.

The new move comes in light of the tough economic situation that Syria is passing through with a steep devaluation of the Syrian currency amid soaring prices.

Some anti-government protests took place in Syria's southern province of Sweida over the past few days, demanding the downfall of the government.